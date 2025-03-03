Delight as Bassetlaw trainee detectives celebrate their pass-out parade

Two trainee detectives are celebrating their pass-out parade – with Bridget joining the response team in Worksop, while David, from Bassetlaw, is following in his parents' footsteps.

“I wish I’d done it sooner!” Those are the words of 28-year-old Bridget Sanders who is part of a new cohort of trainee detectives at Nottinghamshire Police.

Having previously worked in recruitment, the Line of Duty fan said she couldn’t wait to start solving crimes having embarked on a new career that she described as “exciting, interesting and challenging”.

On Friday (February 28), Bridget was among 18 trainee detectives who took part in a passing out parade having completed their initial training at our purpose-built £18.5m facility in Sherwood Forest.

Asked what motivated her to join the course, Bridget said: “I left my job in recruitment last year and I thought this is as good a time as any to bite the bullet and have a career change.

“It sounds clichéd, but I’ve always wanted to be a detective.

“I didn’t particularly enjoy working in recruitment but since I joined Nottinghamshire Police, everything’s made sense to me.

“I should have done this years ago because it’s so exciting trying to work out what has happened and why.

“Solving crime is something I’d be happy to do in my spare time, so to come to work and get paid to do it is just amazing.”

With the passing out ceremony now completed, the cohort members will now join Response teams across the county to gain valuable policing experience before undertaking the next stage of their detective training.

Bridget, who grew up in Chesterfield and is joining the Response team at Worksop, said she was thoroughly enjoying the learning programme, adding that it was teaching the cohort how to achieve positive outcomes for victims.

She said: “When something horrendous has happened, people need someone to tell them what happened and why.

“Not everyone can do that and the trainers here are really fantastic at helping us understand what we need to do.

“They’re so knowledgeable and really supportive.

“I’ve already learnt so much and I can’t wait to start my detective career so that I can find the answers people need and ensure criminals face justice.

“The three areas I’m looking to go into are Major Crime, Public Protection and Counter Terrorism.

“That’s one of the great things about policing – there’s so many different roles and departments you can move between.

“I’m professionally curious and always have been, so I think that will benefit me as a detective in whichever department I work in.”

Friday’s pass out parade – which was overseen by Chief Constable Kate Meynell – was also a proud moment for cohort member David Williams, who has followed in his parents’ footsteps by joining his home police force.

David, aged 27 from Bassetlaw, said: “My mum worked in Response and served for 28 years before she retired, while my dad completed 30 years, finishing at the East Midlands Criminal Justice Department.

“I really wanted to follow in my parents' footsteps and carry on one of their collar numbers.

“Thankfully my father's number was available so it was an honour to inherit 1564.

“They’re both proud of me and have been really supportive, which I am incredibly grateful for.”

David has a degree in Computer Science and formerly worked for Centre Parcs in the company’s IT department.

Asked why he applied for a role as a Nottinghamshire Police detective, he said: “I’m really analytical.

“Having worked in Computer Science, I’ve done a lot of problem-solving and I wanted a job that would test my capability in a more exciting way and make a real difference to people’s lives.

“I’d quite like to be part of a homicide investigation team. The role is two-fold.

“Firstly, you’re supporting people who are having to go through something you wouldn’t wish on anyone and are in the darkest period of their life.

“Secondly, your job is to ensure the right outcome is achieved and justice is done.

“I can’t wait to get started.”