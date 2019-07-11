Dave retires to lodge after 45 years at Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals

A man who worked for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals for almost 45 years has completed his last shift before relocating to a rural wooden lodge.

Dave Bruce started his role as a porter in 1974 along with his mum, dad and brother, after he was temporarily laid-off from his brick-laying job.

Dave Bruce.

Dave was aged 20 at the time and is now retiring after extending his intended six-week placement to 44 years and 10 months.

Dave, who retired from his role as a service assistant, said: “When I joined my family here it was only supposed to be a temporary job, but I enjoyed it so much I stayed.

“At first we were a small team and the comradery was fantastic.

“Over the years I’ve seen the hospital grow and expand and it’s busier than ever before.

“Now, on a day-to-day basis I can cover up to 20,000 steps – about 10 miles – in a shift.”

To mark his retirement, Dave is relocating to a rural wooden lodge with his wife Michele, where they plan to spend time with their new grandson.