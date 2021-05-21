Date for the return of the popular Clumber Park and Rother Valley parkruns is delayed

The popular events at Clumber Park and Rother Valley has been given permission by the landowner to return from June 5.

However, not enough landowners have given permission for the free 5km runs elsewhere to resume, so organisers have been forced to postpone the start date.

National Parkrun UK organisers have confirmed today that they decided they had no choice but to postpone after just 250 of the 589 venues granted approval – which risked overwhelming those events that had received the go-ahead.

The return of the popular parkrun at Clumber Park has been delayed.

In London, only three out of 56 events were given permission, and the problem was particularly acute in the capital.

It is now hoped that the runs could restart on June 26, three months after parkrun was given permission to return by the Government back in March.

Nick Pearson, parkrun Global chief executive, said: “We will continue to work hard with landowners over the coming weeks to secure the permissions needed to return at the end of June.

"We are incredibly grateful to all of the landowners who have granted events permission to return so far, and for the groundswell of support for parkrun over recent days.

“Although it is disappointing not to be able to return on 5 June, we are still optimistic that we can return parkrun events to nearly 600 communities across England very soon.

"We will do everything we can to ensure events restart on June 26.”