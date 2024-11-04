Dangerous driver stopped in Worksop as clampdown continues on vehicle offending in Bassetlaw

A dangerous driver was stopped in his tracks in Worksop thanks to a determined police team effort in Bassetlaw.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit and Road Crime Unit followed a van along Owday Lane, Worksop, which was believed to be driven by a disqualified driver while other officers headed to the scene to assist with a tactical stop.

However, after the van turned into Liquorice Lane, the driver sped up and failed to stop for officers despite them activating their blue lights and sirens. A pursuit ensued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The van was driven dangerously as it headed towards a built-up area of Worksop.

A dangerous driver was stopped in his tracks thanks to a determined police team effort – as a clampdown continues to cut vehicle offending in the Bassetlaw district.

At this point, the runaway driver was hitting speeds of over 80mph, showing no regard whatsoever for the safety of other road users.

It carried on through a red light junction without stopping and went on the wrong side of the road at the junction with Gateford Road.

After the van skidded into Watson Road, it collided with a taxi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers worked together to position their cars so the van couldn’t get away.

However, this didn’t stop the driver deliberately trying to ram his way out, causing damage to the police vehicles.

Seconds later officers managed to remove the ignition key and safely had the driver in handcuffs following the incident on Wednesday night (October 30, 2024).

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbourhood inspector Rob Harrison said: “Tacking and reducing vehicle offending, including speeding and dangerous driving, is a local policing priority in Bassetlaw.

“Thanks to some brilliant teamwork involving the roads policing unit, roads crime team, and our neighbourhood policing team, they managed to stop this dangerous driver and bring the incident to a safe conclusion, risking their own safety to keep the public safe.

“Making our roads safer continues to be a key priority for our officers, as we know it is for our residents.

“We encourage anyone who has concerns about a particular roads related issue in their community, such as speeding, to contact their local neighbourhood policing team. “Reports will be looked into and allow us to plan future activity to further support the community.”