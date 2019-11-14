'Danger to life' and 'more flooding' possible as weather warning sounded for Nottinghamshire

A weather warning for rain has been sounded for Nottinghamshire as the county still reels from heavy flooding last week.

The yellow warning from the Met Office launched at 9am this morning (Thursday, November 14) and is set to stay in place until 3am tomorrow (Friday, November 15).

Worksop was hit badly by flooding.

Forecasters have warned that further homes and businesses could be flooded and fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible- causing a 'danger to life'.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are also possible.

It comes after Nottinghamshire homes, businesses and schools were devastated by flooding last week, as rain battered the region for four days.

For advice on how to protect your property and stay safe, click here.

READ MORE: SECTION OF WARSOP RIVER BANK COLLAPSES BEHIND FLATS