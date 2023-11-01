A father of three is set to run the Doncaster City 10K in support of a children’s hospice in North Anston who have supported his family with his son’s life-limiting condition.

Paul Spencer will be taking part in race on November 26 to raise money for the charity who has supported his son, George, aged six, who has a life-limiting condition.

Paul started running two years ago as part of an overall effort to improve his health and wellbeing.

He said: “I’ve taken part in a fair few running events since, including two marathons, and raised money for various charities.

Paul Spencer in training.

“I’m training as much as possible and I'm looking to smash out a new PB at Doncaster 10K event.”

Paul has raised over half his £500 target for the hospice and is keen to give something back to Bluebell Wood.

Paul added: “We’ve had home visits to help with George when I have been away with work.

“The team that come out are lovely, experienced people and their support is fantastic.

“We are strong as a family unit and my wife Sarah plays an irreplaceable role with George's care.

“But Bluebell Wood, through their experience working with families and children with complex needs, can provide tailored support which helps bridge the gap in the support that's needed.”

The team has 29 fundraisers, including Paul, running in the event and will be supported by volunteers on the day.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice supports children and young adults with life-shortening conditions.

The hospice is currently supporting over 300 families, both from the North Anston hospice and in family homes across the area.

Eleanor Hughes, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing Paul and all our runners go for it at the Doncaster City 10K.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the runners for their fantastic fundraising and to our brilliant volunteers.

“Every penny raised will help us continue to be there for families who need us.

“Best of luck – we can’t wait to cheer you on over the finishing line.”