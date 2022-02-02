Notcutts Dukeries, Welbeck.

The family-owned garden centre group Notcutts, who own Dukeries in Welbeck, is inviting customers to name an exclusive new rose as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations.

The limited edition British-grown hybrid tea rose will be available from May 2022 and the name should express the theme of ‘looking forward’.

As Notcutts reaches a new milestone anniversary and looks to the future of gardening, it encourages entrants to suggest imaginative names for the new rose which reflect new horizons and optimism for a greener future.

The repeat-flowering rose has an intense fragrance with elegant blooms of a unique pale pink hue with lilac-blue tones.

Caroline Notcutt, vice chairman of Notcutts, said: “We are delighted to be introducing this vibrant celebratory rose as part of our 125th anniversary this year.

"We look forward to hearing people’s suggestions and their hopes for the future of greener gardening, the environment and biodiversity.”

The competition, which launched on Friday January 21, has a closing date of midnight on February 10.

The winner will receive the new rose to take home and £125 Notcutts vouchers. Entries can be made online at www.notcutts.co.uk.

Notcutts will be announcing the winner in May, at which point the limited edition rose will be on sale in all centres, including Dukeries, Welbeck, Worksop.