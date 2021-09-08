The Harley Garry’s Coast, Country, City exhibition takes visitors on a visual journey of British coastlines, countryside and city and the show’s curator, James Rawlin will be revealing how he selected the landscape paintings for the show.

The former Head of Modern and Post-War British Art at Sotheby's chose more than 50 works from the collection for the exhibition.

The curator of the show, James Rawlin, will be holding a free Zoom event on Sep 24.

The show includes art from David Hockney, LS Lowry, Edward Bawden and John Piper, among many more.

James’ interest lies in exploring how living through lockdown has changed our perception of our landscape.

Speaking at the launch of the exhibition, he said: "These landscape paintings predate the strange time of 2020.

“I’m interested in whether our experiences of the year changes how we view these landscapes.

The Coast, Country and City exhibition is on show until November 7.

“Not only this, how might they differ from the artist’s original interpretation?”

Coast, Country, City is currently at The Harley Gallery, near Worksop, and runs through to November 7. The gallery is open Tuesdays to Sundays between 10am and 4pm and the exhibition is free to enter.

The half-hour online lecture will take place via Zoom on Friday September 24 from noon.

Places are free but those wanting to join the talk need to book online in advance via www.harleygallery.co.uk.