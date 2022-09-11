Crowds listen as Nottinghamshire proclaims new King

The formal proclamation took place at Nottinghamshire County Council’s headquarters in West Bridgford following the Principal Proclamation at St James’s Palace yesterday.

The proclamation confirms, by name, the identity of the new sovereign to the throne – a tradition dating back centuries to before television, radio and social media.

Proclamation Day is the day following the death of the Sovereign – two days after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, due to her death announcement coming in the evening – with the first proclamation made at St James’ Palace at 11am and repeated at The Royal Exchange, London at noon.

The proclamation is then ‘cascaded’. Further proclamations are read in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at noon the following day, ahead of regional proclamations.

Sir John Peace, Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, led the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at County Hall, while the proclamation of King Charles III was delivered by Paul Southby, High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire.

Sir John reflected on the ‘much-loved’ Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign as Monarch and spoke of his ‘great pride’ at her visits to Nottinghamshire.

The historic event was attended by members of the public, civic and political leaders, emergency services personnel, cadets, as well as members of the Armed Forces.

Invited guests and dignitaries at the ceremony, on the banks of the River Trent, included Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams, and Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner with her husband Darren Henry, Broxtowe MP.

In recognition of the new Sovereign, flags were flown at full-mast from the time of the principal proclamation at St James's Palace until one hour after the proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, after which flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

1. Paying tribute Sir John Peace, Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, pays tribute to the Queen. Photo: Ashley Booker Photo Sales

2. Nottinghamshire proclamation Paul Southby, High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, proclaims the new King. Photo: Ashley Booker Photo Sales

3. Standing to attention Cadets were in attendance. Photo: Ashley Booker Photo Sales

4. Distinguished guests Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, second from left, was among those in attendance. Photo: Ashley Booker Photo Sales