The scheme, which started in June, is part of a district-wide commitment to minimise the impact of disruptive behaviours and potential criminal activities on local businesses and has so far recorded 145 incidents and interactions in Retford and Worksop.

These reports range from customers leaving venues with drinks, helping intoxicated people get into taxis, reporting venues that are too noisy, helping anyone who may be injured, and informing the CCTV control room at Bassetlaw District Council of incidents where appropriate.

This is according to the North Notts Business Crime Reduction Partnership (NNBCRP), delivered by North Notts BID.

The Night Angels pilot scheme launched in Worksop and Retford at the start of June

George Buchanan, chair of North Notts BID, said: “We are seeing a positive pattern of increased crime reporting as businesses become more confident in using our wide range of crime reduction services.

"It’s vital that owners continue to take a shared responsibility to increase vigilance, not just for their own activities but to help monitor and reduce antisocial behaviours and potential criminal acts within the community.”

NNBCRP continues to run regular virtual sessions to educate businesses on how to effectively engage with the package of crime reduction tools, which also includes the Shopwatch and Pubwatch schemes, as well as the town centre radio system.

From September, the BID will also be rolling out the Best Bar None scheme, created by the Home Office.

This will help customers identify reputable establishments in their local night-time economy. Several local venues have already expressed interest in signing up to the scheme, following a series of engagement sessions between BID ambassadors and business managers.

The scheme allows firms to secure accreditation for venue management, staff training and care, customer safety and welfare, as well as customer service and supporting the community.

George said: “We want to build on our great work by expanding our package of services and also encourage more business owners to play their part in incident reporting.