Steven Turner came fourth in the heaviest marrow competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.

The world famous giant vegetable competition, which was held at Newby Hall and Gardens, near Ripon, features 16 classes in the annual ‘battle of the giants’.

Stephen grew his marrow at the Morven Street allotments in his village, and hoped that concentrating on growing a giant vegetable would help with his mental health.

Steven Turner, from Creswell, with his giant marrow.

Judges were certainly impressed with his efforts, which weighed 23.5kg.