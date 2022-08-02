A new social group is to launch later this year for autistic adults. Stock image: Pixabay

Autism East Midlands is introducing its Social Autism Space this autumn for adults following a rise in enquiries over the past year.

The group is open to autistic adults in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire who are diagnosed, self-diagnosed or waiting for diagnosis of autism.

Members of the group will be able to share their experiences, talk about what issues affect them, and develop ways to deal with areas they are struggling with – all in a non-judgemental environment.

Autism affects the way people communicate and interact and many autistic people don’t always enjoy socialising and find it challenging to take part in activities outside their normal routine.

Carole Botham, director of corporate services at Autism East Midlands, said: “From a personal and organisational perspective, there is limited provision of social safe spaces for those groups of autistic people who want to meet new people.

“The neuro-typical world can be a challenging place. We are looking to take away the barriers and provide an autism-friendly environment where people can engage at their own level.”

Membership of the group is free. Information will be readily available online and there will also be regular meetings organised locally as well as a variety of social activities and online clubs.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the group and how they can get involved is invited to join an introductory online Zoom meeting between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday August 24.

The online meeting will provide a safe space, where people can feel comfortable and feel involved.

They can join with the camera on or camera off and there is no obligation to speak during the meeting. Anyone can join and simply listen in. There is also the opportunity to take part in person.

Anyone interested in taking part in the Zoom meeting or would like further details can send an email to [email protected] to let them know that they are interested.