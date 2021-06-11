Covid-19 vaccines available without an appointment in Nottinghamshire during Walk-In Weekend

Health chiefs say anyone eligible can receive a Pfizer vaccine at either the Mansfield Vaccination Centre or Forest Recreation site in Nottingham from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

Those currently eligible include any individual aged 25 and over as well as those who are clinically vulnerable, clinically extremely vulnerable and carers.

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer for NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG, said: “By having these two sites open to walk-in appointments across the weekend we hope that lots of people will hear about the offer and decide to get their jab.

Chance to get your Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

"If you are eligible and have yet to book your first dose of the vaccine then please do come and get your jab over the weekend.

“I would urge the public to get down to the sites early if they would like to receive a vaccine.

“We know the rate of infection is increasing nationally and we are seeing increases in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire too.

"We have seen in the past that a few cases can very quickly lead to a big increase in community transmission. That is why it is important that we all get our vaccine and protect ourselves as soon as possible.”

Both the sites will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to any member of the public who is yet to have their first dose.