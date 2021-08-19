The memorial was officially unveiled at a launch event on Thursday, August 12 at the Nottinghamshire site, which is run by Westerleigh Group.

Roger Mclaughlan, Chief Executive Officer of Westerleigh Group, speaking on the memorial, said: “So many communities have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, many families have lost loved ones, and our thoughts and sincere condolences go to them, first and foremost.

Cllr Tony Eaton and his wife Julie Eaton, with Vice Chair from Bassetlaw District Council Madelaine Robertson and Town Mayor of Retford cllr Carolyn Troop at the memorial

“We felt we needed to do something not only to remember those who passed away but also to honour others who did so many positive and selfless acts to support people and bring their communities closer together.”

Tony Eaton, the mayor of Worksop, attended the unveiling of the memorial, alongside Vice Chair from Bassetlaw District Council Madelaine Robertson, Town Mayor of Retford cllr Carolyn Troop, and Julie Eaton.

Coun Eaton said it was an honour and a pleasure to attend the unveiling.

“It was a very emotional service conducted by Rev Mark Cantrill and my thanks to all those involved in making this memorial happen,” he said.

“May we find the strength to overcome these uncertain times and we must continue to support all that needs to be done so our lives may return to some kind of normal. Our hearts have been saddened for those we have lost, they will never be forgotten.”

The memorial was part of a plan by Westerleigh Group to bring people across the UK together to commemorate loved ones who died during the pandemic.

At the heart of each tranquil memorial is an all-polished black granite obelisk surrounded by wild flower planting incorporating all the colours of the rainbow, which became a common symbol of hope during the pandemic.

Westerleigh Group invited people of all ages and backgrounds to create a design for the stones, and six winners were chosen, one for each of Westerleigh Group’s regions.