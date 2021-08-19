Covid-19 memorial opens at Babworth Crematorium
A Covid-19 memorial at Babworth Crematorium, near Retford is now available for the public to visit and commemorate loved ones.
The memorial was officially unveiled at a launch event on Thursday, August 12 at the Nottinghamshire site, which is run by Westerleigh Group.
Roger Mclaughlan, Chief Executive Officer of Westerleigh Group, speaking on the memorial, said: “So many communities have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, many families have lost loved ones, and our thoughts and sincere condolences go to them, first and foremost.
“We felt we needed to do something not only to remember those who passed away but also to honour others who did so many positive and selfless acts to support people and bring their communities closer together.”
Tony Eaton, the mayor of Worksop, attended the unveiling of the memorial, alongside Vice Chair from Bassetlaw District Council Madelaine Robertson, Town Mayor of Retford cllr Carolyn Troop, and Julie Eaton.
Coun Eaton said it was an honour and a pleasure to attend the unveiling.
“It was a very emotional service conducted by Rev Mark Cantrill and my thanks to all those involved in making this memorial happen,” he said.
“May we find the strength to overcome these uncertain times and we must continue to support all that needs to be done so our lives may return to some kind of normal. Our hearts have been saddened for those we have lost, they will never be forgotten.”