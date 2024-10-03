Councillor contributes to new emergency signs in Clarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Public places in Clarborough have had new emergency signs installed to provide essential information and boost safety in the village thanks to a Councillor Community Grant.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Fraser McFarland, Ward Member for Clayworth at Bassetlaw District Council, has donated £200 towards five emergency contact signs located in key areas of the village, including the entrance to the play park and football pitch at the village hall, the parish pastures entrances, and the allotment gate, all off Broad Gores.

Phil Gibson, Chairman of Clarborough and Welham Parish Council, said: “I would like to thank Cllr McFarland for his donation towards the emergency signs, which give vital information if an incident does occur in one of these locations. We want to make sure that parishioners or people visiting the village know where the nearest hospitals are, and the exact locations they are in case of an emergency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signs include grid reference along with the postcode of the location, as well as addresses to the nearest Accident and Emergency Hospital and Minor Injury Unit. Also included are contact numbers for In Case of an Emergency or Non-Emergency incidents and for the Parish Council.

Cllr Fraser McFarland, Phil Gibson, Chairman of Clarborough and Welham Parish Council

Cllr Fraser McFarland added: “Safety is essential in Clarborough. Geographically, Clarborough is in between three towns and looking after the people who visit the village for all different types of reasons is key to ensuring that the village runs smoothly.”

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk