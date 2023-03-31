Council urges people to donate unwanted furniture
Bolsover Council is supporting two charities to help unwanted furniture find new homes.
The council is passionate about helping their residents find ways of saving money and re-using unwanted items and is working with Ashgate Hospice and British Heart Foundation’s Mansfield home store to promote the recycling of unwanted furniture and white goods.
Many people just throw away old furniture or goods when buying new, but tmost of it can either be re-used or recycled to help a local family or someone in need.
Some people may lack the basic items that make their property a home and the council is asking residents to donate preloved items to help charitable organisations raise funds, rather than just throw them away.
The furniture can be collected from empty properties and through donations from people across Bolsover district. Collection is often free and some charities also offer a disposal service.
Contact Ashgate Hospice on 01246 229536, or BHF’s Mansfield home store on 01623 549420, or visit bhf.org.uk/collection