The council is passionate about helping their residents find ways of saving money and re-using unwanted items and is working with Ashgate Hospice and British Heart Foundation’s Mansfield home store to promote the recycling of unwanted furniture and white goods.

Many people just throw away old furniture or goods when buying new, but tmost of it can either be re-used or recycled to help a local family or someone in need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some people may lack the basic items that make their property a home and the council is asking residents to donate preloved items to help charitable organisations raise funds, rather than just throw them away.

People are urged to recycle furniture, rather than throwing it away.

The furniture can be collected from empty properties and through donations from people across Bolsover district. Collection is often free and some charities also offer a disposal service.

Advertisement

Advertisement