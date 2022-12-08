Nottinghamshire Council is set to invest £210,000 to support food redistribution schemes in the community and voluntary sector in spring.

Funding will be available to groups and organisations to help them establish schemes which will ensure a greater number of residents, who maybe struggling with cost-of-living pressures, can access good quality food at affordable prices.

The move bolsters the council’s aims of supporting vulnerable residents and easing the financial worries for families facing the pressures of rising household bills.

County Hall, Nottinghamshire Council's headquarters in West Bridgford.

A report to the latest cabinet meeting outlines how funding will be made available for voluntary and community sector groups and organisations with the skills and capacity to run food redistribution schemes.

If the proposals are approved, the council will work with partners to promote funding opportunities to the community sector, to allow schemes to be established.

Coun Matt Barney, council cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “We are aware of the situation facing families and individuals struggling with the challenges of cost of living and, by investing further in food distribution schemes, we will be providing residents with this support to access affordable and healthy food.

“The voluntary and community sector is better placed to deliver these schemes and I am looking forward to working with our partners to ensure appropriate support is available.”

