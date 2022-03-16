Dennis and Melanie Batton, of Queen’s Close, are calling on Bolsover District Council to sort out the issue as quickly as possible because they have faced huge bills over the winter months.

The couple have lived at the property with their grandson for three years and have had five doors replaced due to incorrect measurements, which has resulted in draughts coming through the gaps around it.

Despite multiple complaints, the couple received the latest door that does not fit the frame in November, and are still waiting on yet another replacement.

Mr Bratton, aged 62, said: “It's absolutely pathetic.

“I had to build a conservatory because we were using that much gas and electric.

“We’ve had to get Citizens Advice Bureau on to it.

“Even now we’ve got to have heating on full 24/7 to keep the house warm because when you open that door it doesn’t shut and blows a draught.

“If we didn't have the conservatory, rain would be pouring in.”

A spokesperson from Bolsover District Council apologised to the couple.

He said: “We are working with the tenant and our contractor to resolve the issues with the rear entrance door and are awaiting a date of when a new door can be installed at no cost to the authority or tenant.

“We apologise for the delays and inconvenience caused by the problems experienced and we will continue to pursue the supplier to ensure we receive the best possible outcome.”

A brand-new carpet at the entrance has been frayed by constant refitting of doors. Credit: Dennis Batton.