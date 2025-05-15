Council insists multi-million pound resort plans in Clowne are not reliant on massive housing scheme

A Derbyshire council has insisted the timing of a proposed location for a new multi-million pound leisure resort on the outskirts of Clowne has not been influenced by plans for a massive controversial housing scheme in the same town.

Bolsover District Council recently announced it is considering Great Wolf Resorts’ plans for an indoor water park and resort on the edge of Clowne after a presentation on May 6.

But the council has dismissed claims from chairperson Dom Webb, of Clowne Garden Village Action Group – which is opposed to the housing scheme – that Great Wolf’s proposed location for a resort may have been selected to support the controversial Clowne Garden Village scheme for 1,800 homes which has received outline planning approval despite concerns for increased traffic.

A council spokesperson said: “Great Wolf Lodges submitted an enquiry liaising with national, regional and local departments of Government, calling for suitable sites for a proposed development across the country that met their specific requirements. Along with other local authorities we submitted sites that met the company’s requirements.

“We have had no say or influence over the chosen location as the company selected this site from all those that were submitted.

“The company themselves have openly acknowledged through questioning by local councillors last week that this site is not reliant upon Clowne Garden Village, and their timing for public consultation is not reflected on any activities of either the council or Waystone in connection with Clowne Garden Village – it is to meet their pre-planning application consultation and engagement timescales to inform a planning application later in 2025.”

Councillors met on May 6, with representatives from the major US based leisure operator Great Wolf Resorts, who outlined their idea for a family-oriented waterpark resort to be sited on land off the A619 Gapsick Lane junction on the outskirts of Clowne.

The proposed resort could feature a 500-plus bedroom hotel, an indoor water park, conference facilities, and leisure offerings including mini-golf, mini-bowling, ropes course, games arcade and selection of restaurants, cafes and bars – all to be subject to a consultation and planning process.

Council leader, Coun Jane Yates, said: “This is an exciting project that will certainly put us on the map. One of our key priorities is growth with the creation of jobs and this proposal not only meets this but will provide us with leisure opportunities that will be fit for 21st century living.

“The meeting was an important first step in the development process that allowed councillors the opportunity to ask questions and I would urge people to attend the exhibition and public consultation and have their say on what is a very exciting proposal.”

Great Wolf Lodge is North America’s leading brand for family resorts that offer indoor water parks, family dining and other attractions and it is hoped the proposed development in Clowne may create up to 500 jobs and attract visitors to the area with ‘day passes’ to be made available for residents so they can access facilities without having to book accommodation.

However, Mr Webb said: “The water park is an exciting announcement by Bolsover District Council but this appears to be nothing more than the council policy by press release given the complete absence of any information, announcement by Great Wolf Lodge themselves never mind an actual planning application.

“Given the chosen site’s location and appropriateness, it is correct that councillors and the public are asking why other sites have not been considered? I would suggest that is because Bolsover District Council need to help Waystone and support the never-ending Clowne Garden Village development.”

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee approved Waystone Ltd’s outline planning application for the Clowne Garden Village at a meeting in September, last year, subject to financial infrastructure contributions for the scheme’s plans for 1,800 new homes with 24 hectares of greenfield land for employment, community and commercial development near Clowne and Barlborough.

Many hundreds of residents and campaigners raised objections to the housing scheme, near Hickinwood Lane, north of Clowne, amid fears it will lead to overcrowding, place a strain on highways, health services and education, create drainage and flooding problems and affect the countryside and wildlife with the loss of some Green Belt land.

But after the Secretary of State decided in February not to call in the application for further consideration and to leave its determination with the council, officers have recommended that details concerning the developer’s financial contributions towards the infrastructure be approved allowing for any minor amendments to finally confirm the granting of overall planning permission.

Campaigners have argued the proposed Treble Bob roundabout scheme may not be enough to cope with thousands of new motorists from the Clowne Garden Village or with any additional developments from nearby Creswell which some believe could have a combined detrimental effect for the region’s highways.

The Treble Bob Roundabout – named after the nearby Harvester Treble Bob restaurant – is off Oxcroft Way, the A619 Chesterfield Road, and the A616 to Junction 30 of the M1 motorway, and it sees busy traffic movements between Clowne and Barlborough and the M1 motorway and some already regard it as dangerous.

Improvement plans for the Treble Bob roundabout, according to Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority, have been agreed in relation to the Clowne Garden Village with National Highways who are responsible for the highway network including Junction 30 of the M1 motorway which will also be subject to a new scheme and travel plan.

Plans for the new leisure resort are only at the consultation stage and Great Wolf has not yet submitted a planning application and it is not yet clear what traffic impact this scheme may have on the region but this will be considered by the county council’s highways authority which can raise objections if necessary.

A Great Wolf Lodge consultation event is being publicised with flyers and is planned for Tuesday, May 20, at Clowne Town Cricket Club, from 3.30pm to 8pm, where people can have their say and ask questions to Great Wolf Lodge representatives about its resort plans.

Great Wolf Resorts currently operates over 20 Great Wolf Lodge branded resorts in the United States and Canada, designed around family holidays.

Great Wolf Lodge has stressed its plans for a resort in Clowne have nothing to do with Clowne Garden Village.

And despite concerns that such developments may create traffic like those associated with other resort parks, Great Wolf Lodge stated this will not be the case as guests tend to arrive in dribs and drabs rather than all together.

A Great Wolf Lodge spokesperson said: “We have been exploring opportunities to expand our signature Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park resort experience beyond North America, and we are excited by the growth potential within the UK market.

“We are currently reviewing multiple potential locations in the UK, with public exhibitions upcoming for sites in Clowne and Hampshire, which we have strong interest in developing.

“These two sites, along with a location in Oxfordshire that we previously received planning approval for, will help us reach a large concentration of UK families.

“Each of these resorts will provide around 500 permanent jobs and bring a world-class leisure facility to the region, attracting tourists and investment.

“Most families will travel from neighbouring metropolitan areas and stay overnight, so our choice of location is more focused on accessibility and is not related to or dependent on the proposed future Clowne Garden Village.

“We operate like a hotel rather than a traditional British holiday park, with no set change-over-days, arrival or departure times, which helps reduce traffic levels.

“We are very interested to hear the view of local people on such subjects and encourage local residents and businesses to attend our event at Clowne Town Cricket club on the afternoon of May 20, to see and hear our proposals first-hand.”