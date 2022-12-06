Council approves £123k to adapt Clowne house for resident with disabilities
Councillors have agreed to spend £123,000 adapting a house to make it suitable for a family with a disabled member.
Bolsover Council has been unable to locate a suitable property for the family's needs.
Now the council’s executive has agreed to award a contract for the sum to Ven Constructionto carry out alterations to a property on Harlesthorpe Avenue, Clowne.
The authority made the decision to adapt the two-bedroom property after being unable to locate an appropriate house for the family, who are currently living in an unsuitable terraced property.
A council report says: “The project includes demolishing the garage site to the rear to incorporate this space into the boundary of the property.
“This will allow the two-bedroom, semi-detached bungalow to be converted into a three/four-bedroom bungalow with wet-room and family kitchen-diner area.”
In presenting the report, Coun Sandra Peake, council portfolio holder for housing, said progress on the project would be recorded by the council’s housing stock management group.