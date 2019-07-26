Could you be the secret millionaire in Nottinghamshire?

The National Lottery is hunting for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner who is a secret millionaire in Nottinghamshire.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw but the lucky winner from the draw on July 12, has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

Players in Nottingham are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket which was bought in Nottingham.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

The winning code on July 12, was JJNF 30420 and the lucky ticket-holder has until January 8, 2020 to claim their prize1.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.2

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK. The National Lottery changes the lives of individuals as well as communities – players raise, on average, around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects every week.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk. Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information call 0333 234 4433 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk.