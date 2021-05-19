Cottam Power Station donate more than £1,000 to LIVES charity for vital defibrillators

LIVES emergency responders collect the £1,000 donation.

The donation of £1,202 has recently been presented to LIVES, who say they are ‘extremely grateful’ for the gesture after a difficult fundraising year.

The charity responds to 999 medical emergencies and will put the funds towards vital new defibrillators.

Dr David Cookson, clinical lead for the service and the doctor who attended on the day of the incident along with a critical care paramedic, said: “When we are called to an emergency, we don’t know exactly what or who we will see.

“The team at Cottam Power Station were very helpful in ensuring we had quick and easy access, meaning we could ensure the patient received the best possible care.”

A defibrillator is key part of a LIVES kit bag – when applied early and correctly, it greatly improves a patient’s chance of survival if they go into cardiac arrest.

LIVES community fundraising manager, Rachel Hay, said: “We would like to thank everyone who aided this donation.

”Your support means we can continue to be there when the next 999 call is made and help someone else having their worst day.”

Infrastructure and services manager at Cottam Power Station, Stuart Lindsay, said: “We are proud to support a number of local charities, but we chose LIVES after the exceptional care for one of our colleagues and we know the money will make a huge difference.”

Cottam Power Station powered homes across the country for more than 50 years, but is now in its last phase of life finishing decommissioning and about to start demolition to return to a brown field site.

LIVES, which turned 50 last year, had to suspend all its anniversary celebrations and fundraising activities.

It continues to support its communities by responding to medical emergencies when a 999 call is made, but needs £1.4 million every year to support its lifesaving work.

For more information on how you can help, contact [email protected].uk or make a donation through their website: www.LIVES.org.uk.