Cost of living crisis: tens of thousands of older Bassetlaw people received help to heat homes last winter

As Britons prepare to deal with the colder months and soaring energy bills, charity Age UK said spiralling prices are making it increasingly difficult for older people to heat their homes.

The winter fuel payment is a tax-free annual benefit paid to people over pension credit age to help them with their bills as temperatures drop.

Department for Work and Pensions statistics show 24,192 older people received a winter fuel payment in 2021, up from 23,899 the year before.

In Great Britain, 11.2 million winter fuel payments were made last winter – up slightly on the 11.1 million made the year previous.

Of them, 6,441 were aged over 80, while a further 5,340 were aged 69 and under.

The winter fuel payment is made to anyone who was born on or before September 25 1956 and lived in the UK for at least one day during the qualifying week, which this year was from September 19-25.

The amount someone receives depends on their age, household circumstances and the benefits they received in the qualifying week.

Normal payments range between £100 and £300, but the Government uprated these by £300 for 2022-23 due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Most will be paid automatically in November and December.

Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action said older people who were the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic now face the rising cost of living ahead of cold winter months.

Peter Smith, NEA director of policy, said: "The frailest and elderly and many other groups face serious health impacts as a result of fuel poverty this winter.

“People living on low, fixed incomes, are finding it impossible to respond to big increases in their energy bills.”

In September, former Prime Minister Liz Truss introduced the energy price guarantee to cap the energy bills of a typical household at £2,500 annually for two years – still 96 per cent higher than last winter.

But following the mini-budget announcement later in the month, which led to economic chaos in the UK, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the two-year guarantee would instead end in April 2023.

