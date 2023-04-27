Coronation Street star Bruce Jones. who is best known for his role as Les Battersby in the hit ITV soap, tops the bill for the show which sees the Majestic once again teaming up Trio Entertainment to bring the much-loved enchanting story of Beauty and The Beast to life on stage.

Bruce said: "I am really looking forward to appearing in Beauty and The Beast this Christmas.

"I worked with Trio last year in another pantomime and loved working with them, I love doing pantomime and the experience and can't wait to get back into the pantomime mood again and have lots of fun."

Bruce will be joined on stage by Celebrity Big Brother finalist and X-Factor star Chris Maloney in the role of the Beast.

Chris said: “I was in this production during Easter for the same company and we are moving the show for Christmas.

"It’s such a fantastic show for all the family and one of the best pantomimes I have been in.

"I love working with all the team at Trio and can't wait to bring the show to Retford."

Bruce and Chris will be joined by Retford panto favourite Stuart Earp as Loopy Louie who returns for his fifth year at Retford

Last year's panto dame Jordan Bateman is also back as Polly Potts and they are joined by Shannon Whetnall as Belle, Sam Emmerson as Gaston and Chelsey Thorley-Williams as the magical Fairy Rose, along with local dancers.

Producer Kevin Brown said " We can't wait to return to The Majestic Theatre once again to transform the theatre into a magical space filled with lots of panto fun.

"This is our biggest show to date with costumes made by the team behind some of the West End’s biggest shows, including Mike Coltman who makes the costumes for the London Palladium, and a brand new set.

"Our Saturday afternoon show is now already nearly sold out and the show is our fastest selling to date."

