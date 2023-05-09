Coronation celebrations at Comfort Call’s Worksop branch
Community care provider Comfort Call held a coronation party at its Worksop branch for service users and carers.
By Rebecca ThompsonContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:45 BST
A Comfort Call spokeswoman said: “We held a Coronation Party for our service users and carers to attend – one of our care staff was put in stocks and had wet sponges thrown to raise money for AgeUK and DementiaUK.
“We crowned our own king, a 97-year-old service user. We have never met anybody with such a positive outlook on life, he brightens our day.”
