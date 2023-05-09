News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
32 minutes ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
3 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
7 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Coronation celebrations at Comfort Call’s Worksop branch

Community care provider Comfort Call held a coronation party at its Worksop branch for service users and carers.

By Rebecca ThompsonContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Coronation celebrations at Comfort Call.Coronation celebrations at Comfort Call.
Coronation celebrations at Comfort Call.

A Comfort Call spokeswoman said: “We held a Coronation Party for our service users and carers to attend – one of our care staff was put in stocks and had wet sponges thrown to raise money for AgeUK and DementiaUK.

“We crowned our own king, a 97-year-old service user. We have never met anybody with such a positive outlook on life, he brightens our day.”

Coronation celebrations at Comfort Call.Coronation celebrations at Comfort Call.
Coronation celebrations at Comfort Call.
A soaking in the stocks for one staff member.A soaking in the stocks for one staff member.
A soaking in the stocks for one staff member.
Most Popular
Coronation celebrations at Comfort Call.Coronation celebrations at Comfort Call.
Coronation celebrations at Comfort Call.
Coronation fun at Comfort Call.Coronation fun at Comfort Call.
Coronation fun at Comfort Call.
Related topics:Worksop