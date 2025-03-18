Controlled explosion in Worksop after metal detector finds suspicious object
A controlled explosion was carried out in Worksop following the discovery of a suspicious object.
The item, which appeared to be an old bit of dynamite, was found by a metal detector.
According to Nottinghamshire Police, neighbouring properties were temporarily evacuated as Joint Services Explosive Ordinance Disposal Engineers safely removed the object from Windmill Lane at approximately 5.30pm on Monday, March 17.
Bomb disposal experts then carried out a successful controlled explosion soon afterwards in a nearby field.