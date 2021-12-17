Consultation into new play equipment to be installed in The Canch in Worksop

Bassetlaw District Council bosses are seeking the views of residents on the provision of equipment suitable for the less able bodied youngsters in mind.

The local authority wants to install a wheelchair swing with enclosure, an inclusive 1.9 metre roundabout and a free standing Glockenspiel in the town centre park.

To ensure that the proposed new equipment will promote inclusive play, it will be sited among the existing play equipment.

New play equipment is set to be installed at The Canch, in Worksop.

The proposed new play equipment follows on from the new refreshments kiosk, outdoor seating and toilets that are scheduled to open in the New Year.

These will include a second public Changing Places facility in Worksop, a disabled toilet, a baby change and parent WC in addition to four unisex toilets.

It comes after inclusive play equipment was installed in Kings’ Park in Retford.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet Member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council said: “We are asking residents for their views on the proposed new specialist play equipment for the Canch.

"Providing equipment suitable for all abilities will make the park more inclusive and accessible.

With both a changing places and disabled toilet down at The Canch, we hope this will give people greater confidence to use the park.”

People can have their say on the proposals by visiting www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/parks-and-open-spaces/have-your-say-on-inclusive-play.

Paper versions of the consultation are also available from the council offices at Queen’s Buildings in Worksop.