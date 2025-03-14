Concerns over missing tabby cats in small Nottinghamshire village

Concerns have been raised in the community about missing tabby and white cats in Kirton, near Ollerton.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A six-year-old male named Morty and a two-year-old female named Muffin are missing from the village.

Neither of them has ever gone missing before. Both are microchipped and neutered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to increasing concerns, the campaigns for both Morty and Muffin have been merged, as two tabby cats have gone missing in the same small village.

Morty and Muffin are missing from Kirton.

Is this a significant coincidence, or could it be something more sinister?

Muffin is a two-year-old female cat and is primarily an indoor cat but occasionally goes outside to sit for a few minutes before wanting to come back in.

On February 25, she sneaked out for her usual brief outing but vanished without a trace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten days later, Morty, a six-year-old male tabby and white cat, also went missing.

Attached is a Google Map highlighting the locations where the cats disappeared in Kirton, as highlighted by Beauty's Legacy.

He left home at around 5pm from a house almost directly opposite Muffin’s house.

Kirton is a small, close-knit rural village, and these disappearances have raised concerns among cat owners.

Residents in the area have been urged to check doorbells, CCTV, and dashcams for any footage that might assist in locating the missing cats.

To join the campaign, led by animal charity Beauty's Legacy, visit: www.facebook.com/groups/1146011529816185/.