Concerns grow for missing dog near Clumber Park as search continues

Pippin is missing from the Clumber Park area.

An update has been issued regarding the ongoing appeal for missing dog Pippin, who vanished near his home between Apleyhead Wood and Clumber Park.

A renewed appeal has been shared for the dog, who remains missing as of Tuesday, January 21.

In a Facebook post shared by Clumber Hotel Spa last week, via facebook.com/ClumberHotelSpa, a spokesperson said: “Sharing for a customer.

“Help me please! My beloved Pippin is missing from our home.

Searchers are now focusing their efforts in the designated blue box area. While some parts, particularly west of the A1, have been searched both on foot and by air, much of the eastern section remains unsearched. It is believed that a white dog was struck in the highlighted area, which is why this location is the centre of the search.

“He went out with our spaniels about 8pm (Thursday, January 16) and didn’t come back.

“Because we live in 15 acres of woodland and border Apleyhead Wood and Clumber Park – he could be anywhere.

“Has anyone in the café carpark at the bottom of our road seen him?”

Pippin is microchipped and registered to his owners with their phone number.

He is neutered and reported missing to the police.

Ellen Dalton, the owner of Pippin, added: “He is my shadow, my best friend that has helped me through the very worst of ill health and is still helping me recover. I need Pippin home.”

If you see Pippin, call 07542 291314.

Ellen has reported that she believes a white dog might have been hit on the A1 based on reports made following the appeal.

Consequently, the search mission has shifted its focus to the area east of the A1, which has largely gone unsearched.

So far, much of the region west of the A1 has been thoroughly searched both on foot and from the air.

The current area of focus includes part of the road extending from Home Wood to Whin Covert (as shown by the image).