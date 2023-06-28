The train operator provides the information via the Savings Calculator comparison tool on their website.

Ticket prices are compared against the average cost to travel the same distance in both a diesel and electric car; journey times are compared to peak car journeys in Google maps; and CO₂ emissions are calculated using government certified data sources and assumptions.

The new feature forms part of Northern’s commitment to put customers at the heart of everything it does by enabling them to make informed decisions.

You can now compare the cost, travel time and CO₂ emissions of your train journey against the equivalent trip by road.

Some example comparisons for popular journeys on the Northern network include Manchester to Liverpool which costs £2.90 by rail and £9.46 by road, takes 41 minutes by rail and 58 minutes by road and the CO₂ emissions are 3.57 by rail and 7.16 by road.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Encouraging people to make the switch from road to rail is something we are, naturally, very passionate about.

“The ‘Savings Calculator’ tool on the website now highlights three of the biggest issues our customers tell us are important to them – and we’re confident our trains will more than ‘hold their own’ against the car when it comes to saving people time, money and the CO₂ emissions of their journeys.”

