Company success sparks growth for electrical company as they move to bigger premises in Worksop
Electrical company, Danlec Electrical Solutions, has moved into a larger unit at the Shireoaks Networkcentre, Worksop.
Established in 2010 by Dan Lambert, Danlec has fast-grown into six teams of qualified electricians and electrical apprentices. Due to the rapid team expansion, the company is taking on the additional space at Shireoaks.
Dan Lambert, director of Danlec Electrical Solutions Ltd, explains: “Our existing premises in Worksop were too small, particularly as we had recently recruited additional team members. Shireoaks Networkcentre is well located for our staff and customer base and also has two electrical wholesalers on the site.
“The convenience this offers, as well as the great office and storage space and ample parking, was perfect and it will also provide the opportunity for further expansion.”
Shireoaks Networkcentre is managed by NSM.
Rebecca McDonald, Property and Asset Manager at NSM, said: “I’m pleased to welcome Danlec Electrical Solutions to the Shireoaks business community and it is great to see companies on the site working together.”