Established in 2010 by Dan Lambert, Danlec has fast-grown into six teams of qualified electricians and electrical apprentices. Due to the rapid team expansion, the company is taking on the additional space at Shireoaks.

Dan Lambert, director of Danlec Electrical Solutions Ltd, explains: “Our existing premises in Worksop were too small, particularly as we had recently recruited additional team members. Shireoaks Networkcentre is well located for our staff and customer base and also has two electrical wholesalers on the site.

“The convenience this offers, as well as the great office and storage space and ample parking, was perfect and it will also provide the opportunity for further expansion.”

Left, Jack Cook, Kieran Blythe and Sam Shimwell at Danlec Electrical’s new Shireoaks base

Shireoaks Networkcentre is managed by NSM.