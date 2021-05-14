Company launches search to find most adventurous residents aged 40 and over across Nottinghamshire

One lucky resident from the county will receive a salary of £500, as well as a fun-filled itinerary of activities to test and feed back on throughout the summer.

Outdoor activities will include horse riding, treetop walks, axe throwing and kayaking, with caving and canoeing also on the agenda.

Camping in the Forest, which has 16 campsites in England and Scotland, has launched the role after finding that life really does begin at 40, with four in 10 people believing they became more adventurous in their 40s than ever before.

Happy campers will get a free pitch at three campsites this summer, including Holmsley and Ashurst campsites in the New Forest, and Bracelands campsite in the Forest of Dean to use as a base from which to explore the wider area and discover all the amazing activities it has to offer for outdoor enthusiasts.

Close to the New Forest are a wide range of exciting outdoor attractions and experiences suitable for any adrenalin junkie including adventure water parks, kayaking on beautiful coastal rivers and tidal estuaries, and challenging tree top adventure courses.

Rebecca Phipps, marketing manager for Camping in the Forest said: “More often than not, when we’ve got families visiting our campsites it’s the parents who are dragging the kids to go swinging from the treetops and white-water rafting – they love new experiences!

“We want to celebrate the inner child of the over 40s, so our new chief exploration officer role is the perfect position for someone who knows their reef knot from their granny knot, loves exploring new places and thinks walking boots were made to be muddy.

“If this sounds like you, or someone you know, we want to hear from you! Head to the website and tell us in 100 words what makes you Nottinghamshire’s most adventurous over 40, and the job could be yours!”

To apply for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and become the company’s new chief exploration officer, visit https://www.campingintheforest.co.uk/generation-exploration before 12noon on Wednesday, May 26.

Terms and conditions apply.

