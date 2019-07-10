Community projects in Bassetlaw win £147,750 worth of funding

Community facilities throughout Bassetlaw are to be improved thanks to £147,750 of funding from Nottinghamshire County Council.

Twelve schemes in the district are among 45 across the county that have been earmarked for help worth a total of £600,000 as part of the council’s Local Improvement Scheme.

Coun John Handley said: “We are continuing to help communities help themselves. In this latest round of funding, we are delighted to support a range of local organisations to help improve their facilities.”

Among the Worksop projects to win grants are Oasis Community Centre, which has received £45,000 to help buy its headquarters on Longfellow Drive and new play equipment, and Rockware Glass Sports and Social Club, which has been given £5,000 to improve its clubhouse on Sandy Lane.

Rhubarb Farm at Langwith has won £7,500 to create paths for people with dementia or mobility problems.

In Retford, Bassetlaw Action Centre has been granted £20,000 help buy its exisiting, rented premises on Canal Street, while Retford Tennis Club has been awarded £6,000 for improvements.

St Saviour’s Community Centre in Retford and Sutton cum Lound Village Hall Building Fund have won £16,700 and £12,500 respectively to improve their facilities.

East Markham Parish Council has gained £10,000 to help build a sports pavilion at Queen Elizabeth II Fields, while the Friends of Woodlands and Coachwood Green organisation has been given £7,050 to help create a country park in Shireoaks.

Hodsock Parish Council has received £8,000 to help replace uneven and cracked paths at Langold Cemetery. And an award of £10,000 has gone to Scrooby Parish Council to extend the village hall and improve access for disabled people.