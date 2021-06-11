Community heroes in Nottinghamshire hailed for helping to tackle loneliness

“Thanks to National Lottery players we have been able to sustain and develop our Men in Sheds group”, says David Ives.

It is doing this to mark Loneliness Awareness Week, which runs from June 14 to 18.

Age UK Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s Men in Sheds CIC group is one of many local groups that have supported people feeling isolated during this challenging time.

It has been awarded almost £10,000 of National Lottery funding to support its woodworking group, which brings together men aged 55 and above to combat loneliness.

Loneliness is a big concern across not just Nottinghamshire but the country as a whole.

The National Lottery Community Fund is the largest funder of community activity in the UK. According to its most recent Community Research Index (a survey of more than 7,000 people across the UK) almost half of respondents (47 per cent) say that tackling loneliness and isolation is an important priority for the year ahead.

At the same time, recent research reveals that the number of people in the UK feeling “often” or “always” lonely has jumped by more than a million since last year - from 2.6 million to 3.7 million.

In the East Midlands alone, 182 projects have received a share of £8.3 million in National Lottery funding since the start of the pandemic to tackle the issue.

The National Lottery Community Fund has combined forces with the Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the Local Connections Fund, a £4 million funding programme designed to help build connections within communities.

Earlier this year, more than 850 community groups benefited from the first round of Local Connections Fund grants, with the second round opening to applications on June 28.

The funding is particularly aimed at small organisations with an income of less than £50,000, working with communities more vulnerable to social isolation. To find out more, visit: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/programmes/local-connections-fund.

David Ives, project organiser at Age UK Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Men in Sheds, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we have been able to sustain and develop our group. Often, older men are not considered to suffer from loneliness and isolation, but it is in fact more common than we realise”.

Nicola Thurbon, senior head of regional grant making for the Midlands at The National Lottery Community Fund, added: “We’re delighted to provide this lifeline on behalf of National Lottery players and also in conjunction with the Government – this support will help many more people to thrive.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is raised every week for the UK’s good causes, and £41 billion has been distributed to 565,000 good causes across the UK since 1994.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk

