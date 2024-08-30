Community consultation launched for Apleyhead employment hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Views encouraged on proposed employment hub.

Yorkshire-based developer, Caddick, has launched a new community consultation on a proposed employment hub located on the A57 east of Worksop, near the Apleyhead junction on the A1.

Caddick is encouraging local communities to get involved in the conversation around the revised development, which is allocated in the adopted Bassetlaw Local Plan, prior to a planning application being submitted later in the year.

The planning application will combine outline information on the whole site, as well as details of the proposed first phase of development, which would include a large purpose-built distribution facility, with its associated access and infrastructure.

Proposed development

A consultation event is being held at Manton Sports and Social Club on Tuesday, 3rd September from 3pm to 7pm, offering the community the chance to view the proposals and speak directly with the project team. The proposals are also available to view and respond to on a dedicated consultation website: https://apleyhead.co.uk.

Responses are being encouraged by Monday, 23rd September at the latest, which is when the consultation will close.

Ian Laight, Major Projects Director at Caddick, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting with the community again as part of the consultation process for Apleyhead, and would encourage them to share their views with us on our revised proposals.

“As the largest allocated employment site in the adopted Bassetlaw Local Plan, Apleyhead’s scale and strategic location makes it ideally suited for logistics, distribution and related uses. Our proposed development would provide thousands of new jobs and act as a catalyst for significant economic growth and prosperity in the local area.”