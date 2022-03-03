It was humbling to see others wanting to make a difference in our local towns and Bassetlaw CCG are really keen and supportive of grassroots promotion to tackling this agenda.

This year, I decided to apply for some grant funding myself to bring to fruition my own ideas that I have had for some time. I therefore give you Bassetlaw Mental Wellbeing Communities.

This is a programme of action developed by myself because of my own experience of being bereaved by suicide.

Vicky Waring, mental wellbeing champion.

My husband had no diagnosis and was not known to services and we, as a family, received little support in the grieving days, weeks, months, years after, following his tragic and traumatic death.

So what is Bassetlaw Mental Wellbeing Communities? This has two approaches, bereavement support and safe spaces.

Bassetlaw’s local bereavement support group has been up and running for a few months facilitated by myself and a dear friend and survivor, Gemma Cross. On a monthly basis, we all meet and offer a peer support approach to helping each other navigate the difficult journey of grief by suicide.

If you would like further information about the group or SoBS, the charity and how they can support you, visit www.uksobs.org or email on [email protected]

If you’re interested in becoming a Safe Space, please get in touch.

Safe spaces is the next part of the programme, although this is not to be confused with the ongoing work currently supported by MIND and their crisis sanctuaries, but a further compliment to the ongoing work by all parties.

My plan is to bring men’s mental health and suicide prevention even closer to grassroots. It’s very easy for us to cast blame on statutory services, and while it is evident that there is a problem with these services, this is not the only issue.

Prevention is better than the cure and this is where safe spaces will sit. I want to work with any establishment in the Bassetlaw area that has not only capacity but the availability to work with this agenda: for example coffee shops, barbers, salons, pubs to name a few.

I will ask you to pledge to become a safe space and in return I will train at least one member of your business in mental health first aid, provide literature and contacts for useful services to be placed discreetly for your customers to access in your establishment, create book libraries, develop a pay it forward approach, and all for free.

This is not a counselling service and I am not expecting you to assess and refer into services. This is about education, information, reducing the stigma, making our towns as understanding, approachable and free from discrimination as possible.

If you are interested in becoming a safe space supporting the Bassetlaw Mental Wellbeing Communities programme, then please get in touch on [email protected]