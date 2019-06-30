Clumber runners brave heatwave to get Pretty Muddy for Cancer Research- in pictures Race for Life's Pretty Muddy event returned to Clumber Park this weekend with hundreds of runners turning out to support Cancer Research. Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery? The Race for Life Pretty Muddy 5k returned to Clumber Park on Saturday, June 29. jpimedia Buy a Photo The Clumber Park Pretty Muddy route is a rewarding course taking in some of the very best parts of the Clumber Park estate. jpimedia Buy a Photo Runners feasted their eyes on the beautiful Notts countryside as they tackled the route to raise money for Cancer Research. jpimedia Buy a Photo Many ran in support of loved ones who've fought cancer. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2