Clumber Park facilities to stay open later on Fridays this July

Visitors can enjoy the evening sunshine at Clumber Park with facilities staying open later on three consecutive Fridays this July.

The Clock Tower Ice Cream Parlour, Woodland Play Park, Laundry Yard shop, Discovery Centre, Chapel, and the walled kitchen garden will remain open until 7pm on Fridays: July 11, 18, and 25.

For more updates, visit www.facebook.com/ClumberParkNT.