To celebrate autumn and inspire seasonal days out, the conservation charity has pulled together a list of the best places to discover a dash of colour.

A National Trust spokeswoman said: “The colours and sights of autumn are well and truly upon us.

“From the beautiful browns and blazing reds to vibrant oranges and golden yellows, autumn is a time of year when you can witness nature’s colour palette in its full glory.

A view of the chapel seen from the lake at Clumber Park. Designed by GF Bodley (1827-1902), it is considered one of the finest examples of his work.

“As well as trees putting on their annual display of autumn colour, there’s weird and wonderful fungi to spot, fruit laden hedgerows and long lingering light that makes this one of the most photogenic seasons of the year.”

Among the highlights are Hardwick Hall, on the Nottinghamshire-Derbyshire border, and Clumber Park.

The spokeswoman said: “With acres of picturesque parkland, gardens, and woodland to explore, step into nature as the season changes across Clumber Park.

Lime Tree Avenue at Clumber Park.

“Autumn brings a whole array of new delights, from the crunch of fallen leaves underfoot, the comfort of big jumpers and the opportunity to get closer to nature and the wildlife that can be found at this time of year.

“Take a walk around the lake, framed with autumnal reds, golds and oranges, the colour reflected in the calm waters.

“You can also discover the bountiful harvest of the Walled Kitchen Garden, with more than 70 varieties of apples.”

The National Trust, which was founded in 1895, looks after more than 250,000 hectares of countryside, 780 miles of coastline and hundreds of special places across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

View of the south front across clipped hedges at Hardwick.