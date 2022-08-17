Nikki Clifford, of NJUK Hair & Beauty in Clowne, is among six finalists for the prestigious Midlands Hairdresser of the Year title at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2022.

“This is such a proud moment for me,” said Nikki. “These awards always bring together such exceptional talent and to see my name alongside those shortlisted is mind-blowing.

“I’d love to bring the trophy back to Chesterfield and hope the judges will recognise the love and hard work that has gone into my collection.”

Nikki Clifford, owner of NJUK Hair salon in Clowne.

Nikki had to submit four photographic images demonstrating the breadth of her hairdressing expertise, showcasing evidence of both technical skill and creative ability.

She now has to submit a further four images for the final round of judging which takes place in September.

Nikki originally trained at Chesterfield College and went on to do a master colour expert degree in Manchester.

She opened her salon in Clowne 13 years ago and now has a team of 17 talented hairstylists, nail technicians and lash artists.

The 33-year-old salon owner specialises in blondes, balayage and creative colour transformation.

Nikki said: “I have won numerous business awards in the past along with winning gold at Wella Trend Vision Award in 2018.

“I am also a craft expert for Wella Professionals - I have a very exciting job as an educator internationally.

“I have worked backstage on the hair team for some big designers, the biggest two being Chanel and Vivienne Westwood, where I assisted in creating the looks for their fashion week shows.

“This was off the back of me being on the Wella GenNow Team.”

Wella Professionals launched the GenNOW team to discover rising stars looking to make their mark in the world of hairdressing.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, which are sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, said: “It is a privilege to celebrate the talent and brilliance of creative individuals from across the country.

“Every year, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards serve as a reminder of the passion, artistry and expertise that this incredible industry has to offer.