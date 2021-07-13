Clowne running friends set to take part in major fundraiser for the Motor Neurone Disease Association

On August 2, Steve Tebb will embark on a 140-mile seven-day endurance running event from Bridlington to Blackpool.

At the start he will be joined by four other running friends, Bridget Hemstock, Katy Taylor, Giles Searby and Karen Brown, who hope to complete the first leg of the event together.

Best of luck to, from l-r, Steve Tebb, Katy Taylor, Giles Searby, Bridget Hemstock and Karen Brown (who could not attend this photo shoot). Picture by Brian Eyre.

Steve will then continue to run approximately 20 miles per day with morale support provided by his partner Jane.

The last leg of the challenge will take place on August 8, when Steve and Bridget will attempt to run the final 13-mile leg into Blackpool seafront finishing at the tower.

The event will raise money for the South Yorkshire branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Bridget’s mother Lorna Riley, who was diagnosed with the incurable neurological condition in 2018, sadly passed away in July 2019.

Bridget and her mother Lorna Riley in 2018 before they took part in the world's fastest zip wire for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Picture by Rachel Atkins.

Lorna, of Barlborough, made headlines in 2018 when she completed the world’s fastest zip wire aged 83 for MNDA.

Steve, who has been a member of Clowne Road Runners for around six years, said he wanted to do something for the charity after learning of Lorna’s fundraising – and realising how ‘devastating’ motor neurone disease can be for sufferers and their loved ones.

He added: “The furthest I’ve run over consecutive days is two back-to-back marathons – so this is quite a step-up for me.”

Bridget, who has raised more than £6,000 for MNDA through various fundraising events in the last few years, said she was ‘so moved’ by Steve’s decision to take part in the challenge.

“I felt the need to accompany him for at least part of it,” she added.

“I know so many of you have supported me and my fundraising efforts over the last couple of years, and I am so grateful for that.

“However, every penny raised will make a difference to people with motor neurone disease and their families.

“Your money could fund vital research to help MNDA find a cure and help support people living with the disease now.”

You can sponsor Steve and Bridget via https://bit.ly/3ka5BV5 and https://bit.ly/3ra9meW.