Clowne lady ‘flabbergasted’ at 100th birthday bash

Vintage china in one hand and a card from the Queen in another, Gladys Jones celebrated her 100th birthday with a vintage tea party.

Clowne born Gladys was treated to the afternoon tea party at East Clune Care Home on West Street, Clowne, where she lives.

Gladys Jones who turned 100 on Monday.

Her son Jeff Alder, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren were just some of the people who were there to celebrate the milestone on Monday, May 27.

Speaking about the party Mr Alder said: “She was a bit flabbergasted that there were that many people there. She said she really enjoyed it - it was a nice afternoon.”

Gladys who made uniforms for soldiers at Robinson’s in Chesterfield was also gifted a memory book capturing her 100 years of life.

Gladys Jones.

