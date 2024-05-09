Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dancers are jumping for joy after landing a medal in the Allstar World Championships in Orlando, Florida.

The Steady Bears cheer and dance club in Clowne were placed third overall in the hip hop division, which saw them take on rivals from across the planet.

It was the first time Steady Bears won a spot to compete at the Allstar World Championships, with the event providers in the United Kingdom only allowed to send a selected amount of teams to compete.

The World Championships took place at the Orange County Convention Centre and the Derbyshire dancers saw off global cometition to land a bronze medal in the Open Hip Hop division

Steady Bears came home from Florida with a bronze medal

A spokesperson for the group said: “International competitions cost a lot of money and is all self funded. To get to the competition we asked companies to sponsor the team. This allowed us to supply the team with training kits, bags, and training facilities out in Florida ahead of the competition. We were extremely lucky to have the support of AF Servicing, Ben Lumbley photography,Build a Bow, Chesterfield building supplies, Conrad energy, first aid Solutions, Fly on the Wall photography, Go Local Extra, Jetshed, Modular Telecom Ltd, Not Just Travel, PE3 Pipeline Service, R.Wilkes Transport and storage, Victory design, Rotary Club Bolsover.”