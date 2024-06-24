Clare Balding voices support for animal charity as Edwinstowe choir hit high notes
Beauty’s Legacy, a charity founded by Wellow resident Lisa Dean, recently received a donation of over £3,000 following a community concert at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex.
The charity, run by volunteers, offers advice, support, and assistance to families who have lost or had animals stolen.
Lisa and her dedicated team of volunteers work tirelessly to reunite lost pets with their owners and raise public awareness of missing or stolen animals.
Lisa said: “Well, what a night. A huge thank you to absolutely every single person involved.
“We broke our fundraising record at choir, and raised a staggering amount and it was an incredible evening.”
The Major Oak Choir, based in Edwinstowe and led by Mrs Pauline Daglish, has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the nine years they have been active.
Clare Balding, presenter, author, and animal lover, shared a video message in support of Beauty’s Legacy and its nationwide work with the charity, choir, and visitors.
Clare said: “Get ready to sing your hearts out, and do so – knowing that you are raising money for a fantastic cause as you have done over the years.”
The event was a sell-out of 260 tickets, and the raffle alone raised over £1,000 due to the fantastic prizes as donated by supporters.
Supporters of the charity came from across the country to attend the “highly anticipated” event.
Lisa added: “It was a high impact and very moving experience.
“We were thrilled to have the support of our fabulous champion and friend Clare Balding.”
Lisa said all the money raised will help cover the ever-increasing vet bills and work toward the charity's goal of acquiring a thermal drone to assist in locating animals in the dark.
Additionally, the funds will go toward procuring a small van that can be equipped as an animal ambulance, as animals are often traumatised when located and in need of medical attention.
“We would love any local business out there who can help sponsor us – to get our dream equipment – help us to continue the work we do”, said Lisa.
