From 9am tomorrow (Friday September 17), Citizens Advice Bassetlaw will be raising money and awareness for Macmillan.

The stall will be outside Greggs on Bridge Street, Worksop until around midday.

Belle Johnson-Moss, Macmillan Welfare Benefits Team Leader for Citizens Advice Bassetlaw, said: “Doing something as simple as buying a cake from our Macmillan market stall will have a great impact on the lives of people affected by Cancer.”

The Macmillan team at Citizens Advice Bassetlaw are to hold another charity cake sale.

Citizens Advice staff, local businesses, and residents have donated baked goodies for passers-by to purchase while they do their shopping in the market.

The team usually host a Macmillan coffee morning, but due to Covid they opted for an open-air market stall.