Cirque Du North Notts: Check out these fantastic and fun Worksop circus snaps

Cirque du North Notts is organised by North Notts BID.
This event is a free, family-friendly annual day of entertainment held at Worksop Old Market Square.
North Notts BID brought the circus atmosphere to the square, featuring traditional fairground rides, street food, and a variety of performances.
Take a look at these fantastic and fun photos from the event.
1. A Million Dreams
North Notts BID stage an incredible free Circus Show in Worksop Market Square. Photo: Paul 'Spike' Redding
2. Fun
Visitors were encouraged not to clown around like Coco and Chanel, but to visit the stalls on Market Square while attending the free circus activities and performances. Photo: North Notts BID Ltd
3. Town Centre
Officers from the Worksop South Neighbourhood Policing Team participated in the Cirque du North Notts event in Worksop Town Centre. Photo: West Bassetlaw Police: Worksop, Blyth, Carlton-in-Lindrick and villages
4. Coco & Chanel
Coco and Chanel, the clowns, had a wonderful time in Worksop supporting local businesses. Photo: North Notts BID