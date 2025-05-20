Cirque Du North Notts: Check out these fantastic and fun Worksop circus snaps

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th May 2025, 11:09 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 09:46 BST
Cirque Du North Notts returned to town over the weekend.

Cirque du North Notts is organised by North Notts BID.

This event is a free, family-friendly annual day of entertainment held at Worksop Old Market Square.

North Notts BID brought the circus atmosphere to the square, featuring traditional fairground rides, street food, and a variety of performances.

Take a look at these fantastic and fun photos from the event.

North Notts BID stage an incredible free Circus Show in Worksop Market Square.

1. A Million Dreams

North Notts BID stage an incredible free Circus Show in Worksop Market Square. Photo: Paul 'Spike' Redding

Photo Sales
Visitors were encouraged not to clown around like Coco and Chanel, but to visit the stalls on Market Square while attending the free circus activities and performances.

2. Fun

Visitors were encouraged not to clown around like Coco and Chanel, but to visit the stalls on Market Square while attending the free circus activities and performances. Photo: North Notts BID Ltd

Photo Sales
Officers from the Worksop South Neighbourhood Policing Team participated in the Cirque du North Notts event in Worksop Town Centre.

3. Town Centre

Officers from the Worksop South Neighbourhood Policing Team participated in the Cirque du North Notts event in Worksop Town Centre. Photo: West Bassetlaw Police: Worksop, Blyth, Carlton-in-Lindrick and villages

Photo Sales
Coco and Chanel, the clowns, had a wonderful time in Worksop supporting local businesses.

4. Coco & Chanel

Coco and Chanel, the clowns, had a wonderful time in Worksop supporting local businesses. Photo: North Notts BID

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Worksop
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice