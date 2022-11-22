There was something for all the family at the Retford Big Market Day including entertainment from the Circus Elf and a free Christmas cracker and tree decorations workshop.

The unicycling and juggling performed by the Circus Elf amazed and astonished children and adults alike.

With his calls of ‘Merry Christmas’ and cheery smile the Circus Elf brought a smile to everyone even though the weather tried its best to be miserable.

The Christmas Cracker and tree decorations workshop also helped to show people how they could have a happy Christmas without paying a fortune for some basic items.

The free event was organised jointly by Retford Business Forum, North Notts business improvement district and Bassetlaw Council.

A forum spokesman said: “Many people tried to give the Circus Elf money for his merry antics, only to be astounded there was no charge – sometimes some of the best things in life can be free.

“The craft market was open from 8.30am-2.30pm and this goes from strength to strength with more stalls every month, and now with a café.

“The farmers’ market had an excellent range on offer from 8.30am to1pm including porridge oats, cheese, various meats, Jamaican rum cakes, bread, pies, Christmas puddings and even quince jelly.

"The traditional market, as always, offered great value and service from some of the friendliest market traders around.”

The next Retford Big Market Day will be on Saturday, December 17, with a visit from Santa, who will welcome visitors to his grotto, and an elf who will spread cheer around the town.

1. Retford Big Market Day One of the stalls at the Farmers Market Photo: Retford Business Forum Photo Sales

2. Retford Big Market Day Circus Elf visits the Christmas cracker and decorations workshop Photo: Retford Business Forum Photo Sales

3. Retford Big Market Day Circus Elf shows off his juggling skills Photo: Retford Business Forum Photo Sales

4. Retford Big Market Day Circus Elf visited one of the Farmers Market stalls Photo: Retford Business Forum Photo Sales