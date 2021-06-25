Circle Of Light awarded £100,000 to expand life-changing music programme for young Nottinghamshire people

With the outcomes for young people shown to be more severely impacted by the pandemic, along with rising levels of anxiety and depression, this award-winning project that educates, inspires and empowers young people through the creation of new music is needed more than ever.Following significant success in improving outcomes for young people who took part in 2019 and 2020, the new grant from Youth Music using public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England, will enable it to expand and develop its offer to create sustainable opportunities for the participants.The award-winning programme is now open for applications from young people aged between 18-25 with an interest in music regardless of previous experience with a range of roles on offer from social media producers, journalists and photographers through to runners, presenters and event organisers as well as singer-songwriters and playing musicians.

Working with a new partner, HQ Can (Community Arts Network, Leicester’s leading urban music specialist, the project is expanding across the East Midlands.

Talking about the experience of taking part last year, one young person said: “This is what we needed...I’d forgotten how to talk to people but when we started to make music together, I felt excited and forgot about Covid.”

Pictured are young performers in the Circle of Light studio (Photo credit: Charlotte Jopling)

Circle of Light founder Tricia Gardiner said: “Covid-19 has created a very uncertain landscape for young people. It is unsettling for young people to witness the roles they might see themselves undertaking in the future changing, sometimes beyond recognition, in a relatively short space of time.

“This is why projects like Circle of Light are so important. Not only are we giving young people a chance to create and connect with others and employable skills, we are giving them hope and empowering them to shape their futures.”

The opportunities on offer include summer workshops, industry masterclasses, paid programme co-ordinator roles and mentor roles, volunteer mentor roles, wellbeing activities and for the first time, the chance to gain a Rock School Level 4 Professional Diploma selecting different units to pathways to facilitate progression into the cultural sector.Since launching in 2019, Circle of Light has gone from strength to strength, from launching its own record label with Horus Music to release the annual Circle of Light album produced during the summer workshops and opening a dedicated recording studio and Apple Mac suite fully equipped with music software at its new city-centre venue Fisher Gate Point.To stay in touch with the project, follow Circle of Light on social media and #circleoflightnotts #COLnotts.

For more information, and to apply for this year’s Circle of Light, go to www.col-uk.com

