From the winding walk lit by twinkling lights up to the hilltop fairytale castle to the showstopping presentation featuring bespoke figurines dressed in handmade ballgowns, a life-size gold carriage and a white wedding, Cinderella at Belvoir will be spectacular for visitors from Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire who make the trip there.

Created by award-winning theatre design company CLW Event Design led by Charlotte Lloyd Webber, the Leicestershire castle will be transformed to bring the beloved fairytale of Cinderella to life in a series of breathtaking scenes staged in the ornate rooms.

The story begins in the main Guard Room entrance hall revealing two contrasting worlds in one house. Lavish jewel colours and glamour pop for Cinderella’s stepmother and her daughters while Cinderella’s world is decorated in a gentle naturalistic fashion to represent her simple life.

Of course, no story could be complete without seeing Cinderella climbing into her gold pumpkin carriage, this time in a bespoke peacock gown inspired by the insignia of the Castle, leaving behind her glass slipper on the steps below.

The grand finale sees Cinderella marry her Prince Charming in the Regent’s Gallery with the bride dressed in a beautiful white peacock wedding gown complemented by a pair of giant crystal-dressed Christmas trees.

Design director of CLW Event Design, Adrian Lillie, also affectionately known as ‘Head of Baubles’, said: “We are bringing our experience from the world of theatre to stage an enormous immersive and over the top theatrical experience full of drama. The inspiration was quite simply the fairytale castle on top of the hill. From designing the peacock fabric for the ballgowns and wedding dress to the specially made mannequins and the bespoke tree decorations and floral arrangements, no attention to detail has been spared.”

A truly magical experience for all ages, Christmas at Belvoir is also the place to meet Santa Claus. The big man himself and his helpers will be preparing for Christmas in a cosy enchanted woodland grotto tucked away in the Castle’s Old Kitchen.

Guaranteed to bring the magic of Christmas to life for little ones, they will enjoy storytelling from Santa's Elves, meet Santa and take home a gift to save for the big day.

The Engine Yard will be transformed into a winter utopia with its own standalone Santa’s Grotto where little ones can meet singing reindeers, get on the 'Belvoir Express' train for family photo opportunities, say hello to Father Christmas and his helpers and take home a gift.

The artisan retail village offers relaxed outdoor present shopping in boutique stores, festive essentials and seasonal food and drink. Christmas Markets take place every weekend from November 26 to 27 with 25 chalets adding to the festive offer.

A festive afternoon tea served in the Castle’s Regency style tearoom will be the icing on the cake to any visit to the castle this Christmas. Afternoon tea and Santa Grotto visits can be booked in advance.

Ticket Prices: adult £24, child £10, family £60.