Churches in Workop open for prayer and tributes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Churches across Worksop are opening their doors for people to pay their respects to the Queen.
Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday afternoon, marking Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in history.
Many churches will be open for prayer and for people to light candles and sign books of condolence during the period of mourning.
Below are some of the churches in Worksop that have announced special opening times and services.
Christ Church, on Thievesdale Close
Christ Church will be open from 7pm to 9pm tonight ‘for anyone wishing to pay their respects’, and a book of condolences will be available.
St Anne’s Church, on Newcastle Avenue
St Anne’s will open from 10am to 1pm from Saturday onwards ‘for quiet prayer ad to light candles’. A book of condolences will also be kept at the church.
A church spokesperson said: “There will be a space by the rainbow board in the garden for people to lay flowers.
“Our Sunday service will be at 9am where we will include prayers for the life of the Queen, the Royal family and the nation at this time.”
The Crossing Church, on Newcastle Street
Crossing Church will be placing a book of condolence in the church on Saturday morning, and will hold a prayer vigil on Wednesday, September 14 from 3pm to 4pm ‘for people to pay their respects to HRH Queen Elizabeth II’.
Worksop Spiritualist Church, on George Street
The Spiritualist Church is open on Saturday and will hold a minutes silence.
A spokesperson said: “Worksop Spiritualist Church is open on Saturday and still connecting with loved ones in the spirit world.
“In light of the news and out of respect for our gracious Queen we will be having a minute silence.
“Polite notice no open circle this week."